Joseph posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in six minutes during Friday's 121-112 loss to the Knicks.

Despite starting his second game of the season with Cade Cunningham (lower leg) out, Joseph managed to play just six minutes. His limited action was likely due to the four fouls he picked up. Joseph will likely start again Saturday, and the Pistons will need much greater production if they hope to beat the Celtics.