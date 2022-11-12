Joseph will come off the bench Saturday against the Celtics, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Joseph started in Cade Cunningham's (shin) first absence of the season, but the veteran played just six minutes and quickly got into foul trouble. Coach Dwane Casey will switch things up, and Killian Hayes will start at point guard Saturday.
