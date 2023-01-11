Joseph produced 10 points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 147-116 loss to the 76ers.

The veteran point guard was one of seven different Pistons to score in double digits, while his eight assists led the club and established a new season high for him. Even with Cade Cunningham (lower leg) out for the season, Joseph has had trouble gaining a foothold in Detroit's backcourt rotation, and it wouldn't be a shock if his expiring contract was moved before the trade deadline.