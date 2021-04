Joseph (ankle) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Joseph sat out Friday's win over the Thunder due to left ankle soreness, but he'll be in action Saturday. With Killian Hayes (rest) sidelined, Joseph has a strong chance of joining the starting five. As a starter with the Pistons, he's averaged 12.3 points, 7.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes.