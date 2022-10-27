Joseph finished with two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to Atlanta.

Joseph moved into the starting lineup after Jaden Ivey was ruled out due to illness, although you would not know it to look at his closing box score. The fact he continues to play meaningful minutes for the Pistons tells you a lot about their coaching mentality. Despite the playing time, he is not even close to being a fantasy asset, even in slightly deeper formats.