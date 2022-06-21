Joseph exercised his $5.1 million player option for the 2022-23 season, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Joseph made 65 appearances last year -- his first full campaign with Detroit -- and averaged 8.0 points, 3.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game, while shooting a career-high 41.4 percent from three. The veteran guard will likely garner a similar role for the Pistons next season, though Killian Hayes -- who averaged 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals during the final 11 games of the 2021-22 season -- could reclaim the starting backcourt spot next to Cade Cunningham after finishing last year strong.