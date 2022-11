Joseph (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Joseph will be sidelined due to a non-COVID illness. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus the Cavaliers. In his absence, Alec Burks, Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder and Hamidou Diallo are the only available members from the Pistons' backcourt.