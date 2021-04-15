Joseph (ankle) is out for Friday's contest against the Thunder due to left ankle soreness.
Joseph had a rough outing Wednesday against the Clippers, which is where he likely suffered the injury. In his absence, with Dennis Smith (knee), Rodney McGruder (elbow) and Wayne Ellington (rest) also out, Killian Hayes, Saben Lee and Frank Jackson should see more minutes.
