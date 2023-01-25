Joseph has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Brooklyn due to low back soreness, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Joseph isn't part of Detroit's usual rotation and was recently dealing with a sore right knee, but he returned to action Monday and saw an expanded role with Killian Hayes (shoulder) sidelined, posting five points, seven assists and three rebounds in 18 minutes. However, the veteran point guard is now experiencing back pain and will be sidelined again, but Hayes will be available Thursday, which should make Joseph's absence inconsequential.