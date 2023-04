Joseph amassed 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 121-115 loss to the Rockets.

Joseph has been the steadying presence for the Pistons over the past month. He's been a serviceable fantasy player in that stretch too, returning 10th-round value in nine-category leagues with 13.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.2 three-pointers.