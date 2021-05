Joseph registered 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block across 35 minutes in Thursday's win over the Grizzlies.

Joseph missed four games in a row due to an ankle injury but looked impressive in this one, delivering his second double-double of the season. The veteran point guard is averaging 14.0 points and 6.4 assists per game over his last nine starts.