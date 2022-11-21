Joseph closed with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and five assists over 16 minutes during Sunday's 137-129 loss to the Kings.

Joseph led the Pistons with eight fourth-quarter points as he made three of his five shot attempts. He had been dealing with a hip injury that caused him to miss the last three contests but was able to play and score over 10 points for the first time this year. While he's only playing 12.7 minutes per game, the 31-year-old is still making 42.9 percent of his three-point tries and finding ways to be productive off the bench.