Joseph (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Joseph missed Friday's game with an illness, but it looks like he could return by Monday. If he is able to get back out there, Jaden Ivey would be less likely to log 40-plus minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Cory Joseph: Late addition to injury report•
-
Pistons' Cory Joseph: Cools off in loss Thursday•
-
Pistons' Cory Joseph: Cleared for Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Cory Joseph: Could sit Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Cory Joseph: Leading scorer from second unit•
-
Pistons' Cory Joseph: Secures season high in scoring•