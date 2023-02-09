Joseph (back) played 18 minutes off the bench and generated three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, one steal, one block and one rebound in Wednesday's 113-85 loss to the Cavaliers.

Joseph was cleared to return from a five-game absence due to a back injury ahead of Monday's 111-99 loss to the Celtics, but he wasn't included in the rotation. However, with head coach Dwane Casey moving Killian Hayes back to the starting five Wednesday, Joseph stepped back into a role on the second unit. Even if Casey commits to Hayes as a full-time starter the rest of the way, Joseph is unlikely to see his role dramatically expand as the season unfolds.