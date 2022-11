Joseph (illness) will be available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Expect Joseph to settle in as the main backup to starting point guard Killian Hayes as he makes his way back from a one-game absence due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. While coming off the bench in each of the preceding three games, Joseph averaged 7.7 points, 5.0 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 19.0 minutes.