Joseph is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Hawks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Joseph started and played 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Hawks. However, he only managed to tally two points, six assists and three rebounds. With Jaden Ivey returning to the lineup, Joseph will likely resume his role as the backup point guard.
