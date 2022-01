Joseph finished Saturday's 97-92 win over the Magic with eight points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 24 minutes.

Joseph returned to his usual reserve role after a six-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols. The veteran point guard out paced his season averages (7.2 points, 3.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds) and didn't appear to be limited during his first game action since Dec. 23.