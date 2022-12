Joseph closed Wednesday's 141-134 overtime win over the Hornets with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 14 minutes.

Joseph failed to score for the third time in his last seven games. Despite the Pistons coming away with the victory, the veteran point guard picked up three fouls in 14 minutes and coughed up four turnovers to just two assists.