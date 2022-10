Joseph finished with 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three assists over 16 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 loss to the Pacers.

Joseph saw his typical allotment of playing time in the loss, chipping in some mildly-relevant production. The Pistons are beginning to put together an intriguing young core that Joseph is certainly not a part of. Barring a trade, the veteran can be left for managers in deeper formats only.