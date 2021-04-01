Joseph played 28 minutes off the bench and registered 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and two steals in Wednesday's loss to the Blazers.

Joseph managed to set a season high in assists in just his fourth game with the Pistons. It took him 44 games with the Kings to dish out more than five dimes. On top of seeing his assist total increase in each outing with Detroit, Joseph has collected two steals in three straight contests. Since joining the Pistons, Joseph is averaging 11.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.