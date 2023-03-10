Joseph posted 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Thursday's 113-103 loss to Charlotte.
Joseph led all Pistons players in scoring Thursday, posting a new season-high point total in just 24 minutes of action. Joseph, who held a previous season high of 14 points, has scored in double figures in three consecutive games.
