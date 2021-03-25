The Pistons acquired Joseph and two second-round picks from the Kings on Wednesday in exchange for Delon Wright, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Joseph has operated as a reserve guard for Sacramento over the past two seasons and will now head to Detroit, likely to fill a similar role. The 29-year-old averaged 21.5 minutes in 44 games for the Kings and made a pair of spot starts. Dennis Smith should step into the starting role at the point for the Pistons with Wright gone, while Joseph can provide a veteran presence off the bench.