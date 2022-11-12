Joseph will start at point guard for Friday's matchup with the Knicks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Joseph will start in place of Cade Cunningham (lower leg). The veteran recorded two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 32 minutes in his only other start this season.

