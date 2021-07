Joseph was waived by the Pistons on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Joseph was dealt from the Kings to the Pistons in March and averaged a quality 12.0 points, 5.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 26.4 minutes for Detroit. However, with Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham now making up the backcourt of the rebuilding team, the organization doesn't have much use for the veteran guard. In free agency, Joseph will likely get offers to be a backup point guard.