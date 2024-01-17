Gallinari (trade pending) will be available for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

Mike Muscala has also been cleared to make his Pistons debut after he and Gallinari were acquired from the Wizards on Sunday in exchange for Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley and two future second-round draft picks. The Pistons are getting Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) back in the lineup Wednesday and are at full strength in the frontcourt, so it's hard to imagine Gallinari playing anything more than a limited role.