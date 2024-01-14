The Wizards traded Gallinari and Mike Muscala to the Pistons on Sunday in exchange for Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers and two second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gallinari hadn't appeared in a game for Washington since Dec. 27, but he held a consistent role to start the season, averaging 7.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.2 minutes across his first 25 appearances. In Detroit, he'll compete with Kevin Knox, Ausar Thompson, Joe Harris and Alec Burks for backup minutes behind Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart.