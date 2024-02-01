Gallinari totaled 20 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 128-121 loss to the Cavaliers.

Gallinari carried the Pistons in scoring by virtue of an outstanding shooting performance, as he was perfect from beyond the arc and missed just two attempts from the field. Don't be surprised if Gallinari experiences an uptick in playing time in upcoming games, as the Pistons might try to showcase him in order to include him in a trade before the deadline, which might result in a fantasy uptick. He remains a capable shooter who can put up decent numbers off the bench when given enough minutes.