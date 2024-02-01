Gallinari totaled 20 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 128-121 loss to the Cavaliers.

Gallinari had largely been outside of the Detroit rotation since being acquired from the Wizards on Jan. 14, but he was pressed into extended minutes off the bench with Isaiah Stewart (ankle) ruled out for Wednesday's contest and with fill-in starter Mike Muscala (head) exiting the game in the first quarter. The 35-year-old Gallinari provided some much-needed floor spacing for Detroit and ended the night as the team's leading scorer off the bench. As a veteran on an expiring deal, Gallinari isn't likely to be a major priority for the 6-41 Pistons, but on the heels of his big performance, he could garner a start at power forward Friday against the Clippers if both Stewart and Muscala are sidelined.