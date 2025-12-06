Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Bumped back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenkins isn't part of the starting lineup for Friday's game against Portland.
Jenkins will come off the bench Friday now that Duncan Robinson (ankle) is healthy. Jenkins should still see some run off the bench. He scored seven and six points, respectively, during his two starts sans Robinson.
