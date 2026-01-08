Jenkins accumulated two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, 15 assists and one steal across 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 108-93 win over Chicago.

The 15 dimes were a career high for Jenkins, as he took on more distribution duties with Cade Cunningham (wrist) unavailable. Jenkins has played at least 23 minutes with the second unit in three straight games, averaging 13.0 points, 8.0 assists, 2.7 threes and 2.3 boards in 25.3 minutes with that increased workload.