Jenkins accumulated zero points (0-2 FG) and one rebound in three minutes during Monday's 112-105 win over the Celtics.

Jenkins logged fewer than five minutes for the second time in the past three games, continuing his recent downward trend. With Detroit now fielding a largely healthy lineup, Jenkins is simply being phased out of the rotation. While he has likely done enough to at least touch the floor on most nights, there is no reason to be holding him outside of deeper fantasy leagues. In five games over the past two weeks, Jenkins has averaged just 4.2 points in 11.7 minutes per game.