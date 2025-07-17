Jenkins posted 16 points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), two rebounds and 10 assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's Summer League 108-88 win over the Heat.

Despite his poor shooting display from the field, Jenkins distributed a game-high 10 dimes while also recording a double-double. With Jaden Ivey (lower leg) appearing to be on track to be available for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, Jenkins will likely begin the year in the G League while on a two-way contract.