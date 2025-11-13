Jenkins ended Wednesday's 124-113 victory over the Bulls with 18 points (9-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 40 minutes.

Jenkins continued his fairytale run, leading the Pistons to an improbable victory. Fresh off a career-best performance earlier in the week, Jenkins moved into the starting lineup, replacing Cade Cunningham, who was ruled out due to a hip injury. Jenkins filled in admirably, dishing out 12 assists, ironically, the same amount he had dished out across his entire career up until Wednesday. Should Cunningham be forced to miss further time, Jenkins could make for a viable streaming consideration.