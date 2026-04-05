Jenkins closed Saturday's 116-93 victory over Philadelphia with 16 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, 14 assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes.

Jenkins continues to impress, recording his third double-double of the season. With Cade Cunningham (chest) still sidelined, Jenkins has certainly made the most of his opportunity. In eight appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.3 three-pointers.