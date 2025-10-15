Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Drops 19 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenkins finished with 19 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-100 preseason loss to the Cavaliers.
Jenkins took full advantage of starting in this preseason matchup. He was incredibly efficient, missing only one of his field-goal attempts while leading his squad in scoring (tied with Tobias Harris).
