Jenkins racked up 25 points (7-10 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and five assists across 25 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 114-110 win over the Cavaliers.

Most of the second-year guard's production came in the second quarter, when Jenkins popped for 21 points to help build a 10-point lead going into halftime. It was his best scoring performance of the season from the second unit, topped only by a 26-point effort in a spot start Nov. 17 against the Pacers, and the six made three-pointers were a career high. Jenkins has struggled to earn a consistent role in the Pistons' rotation, but Sunday's showing should help solidify his spot in the backcourt.