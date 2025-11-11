Jenkins racked up 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and four steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 137-135 overtime win over Washington.

Jenkins came out of nowhere, recording a career-high 24 points, while also adding four steals. In what was perhaps the most surprising performance of the season thus far, Jenkins stepped into a much larger role with a number of key personnel on the sideline. His total of 24 points matched what he had put up across his entire career to this point. He could be worth a look for streaming purposes, but only if the Pistons remain banged up.