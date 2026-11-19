Jenkins amassed 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and nine assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-109 win over New Orleans.

Jenkins was one of the top performers for the Pistons in this comfortable win and made the most of the absence of Cade Cunningham (knee), taking advantage of the expanded role as a playmaker to end just one assist shy of a double-double. This was Jenkins' fifth straight start, and he's performing well enough to lock down that role as long as he stays healthy, averaging 19.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in that span.