Jenkins totaled 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and four steals across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 win over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Jenkins logged at least 28 minutes for the second straight game, as Detroit opted to go with a smaller lineup in Game 1 against Cleveland. After a quiet start to the postseason, Jenkins has stepped up in the past two games, averaging 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers. It appears that he has replaced Isaiah Stewart as the preferred first option off the bench, providing the team with another dynamic scoring option. With that said, should the size of Cleveland prove an issue in Game 2, we could see Stewart back in his traditional role, with Jenkins shifting to more of a depth role.