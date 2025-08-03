Jenkins agreed to a two-way contract with the Pistons on Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Jenkins will rejoin the Pistons after spending the 2024-25 campaign on a two-way pact. He appeared in only seven regular-season games for the parent club, spending most of his time with the G League's Motor City Cruise. Over 47 G League outings last season, the 23-year-old guard averaged 18.5 points, 6.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 35.7 minutes per game.