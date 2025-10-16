Jenkins won't start in Thursday's preseason game against the Wizards, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

With Cade Cunningham (rest) returning to game action, Jenkins will move to the second unit. The point guard got the starting nod in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland, posting 19 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes.