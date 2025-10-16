Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Moving to bench Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenkins won't start in Thursday's preseason game against the Wizards, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
With Cade Cunningham (rest) returning to game action, Jenkins will move to the second unit. The point guard got the starting nod in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland, posting 19 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Drops 19 points in loss•
-
Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Will start vs. Cleveland•
-
Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Inks deal with Detroit•
-
Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Double-doubles in easy win•
-
Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Scores game-high 23 in win•
-
Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Scores 13 points vs. Cavs•