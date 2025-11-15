Jenkins chipped in 19 points (6-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 114-105 victory over Philadelphia.

Jenkins has been on quite a roll over the past three, posting impressive averages of 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 3.0 triples, 2.3 steals and just 2.3 turnovers per contest. Despite Detroit missing key contributors, they extended their win streak to nine games Friday night, which prompted head coach JB Bickerstaff to refer to his guys as "nasty dogs" after the game. When Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press asked Jenkins about his coach's comments, he responded: "We're all nasty dogs, nasty boys, whatever you want to call it. We're mutts. You don't want a mutt in the house, nobody likes mutts."