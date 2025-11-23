Jenkins is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup with Milwaukee.

Jenkins played phenomenally as a fill-in starter while the Pistons were banged up, but with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey healthy and active, Jenkins' minutes could start dwindling. As a reserve this season, Jenkins owns averages of 6.8 points and 1.5 assists per game in 13.4 minutes a night.