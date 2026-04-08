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Jenkins won't start Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

With Cade Cunningham (chest) back in action, Jenkins will retreat to the second unit. Over his last eight appearances off the bench, the 24-year-old guard has averaged 6.3 points, 3.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 17.0 minutes per contest.

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