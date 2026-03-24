Jenkins finished Monday's 113-110 win over the Lakers with 30 points (11-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and four rebounds over 39 minutes.

Making his third straight start in the absence of Cade Cunningham (lung), Jenkins scored 10 of his career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter, including a mid-range jumper with 24.6 seconds left in the frame to put the Pistons up for good. After averaging just 3.3 minutes per game across seven NBA outings in 2024-25, Jenkins has thrived when thrust into an expanded role due to Cunningham absences this season. Jenkins had a similarly productive stretch in mid-November, when he averaged 19.3 points, 8.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 threes and 1.5 steals over 34.5 minutes across four consecutive starts. Considering Jenkins is shooting just 40.9 percent from the field on the season, some volatility with his scoring should be expected even while he remains in a high-usage, high-minute starting role. However, he should be an excellent source of counting stats, particularly in the assists category.