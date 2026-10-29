Jenkins logged 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 97-89 win over Charlotte.

With Ausar Thompson shedding his probable tag to suit up Wednesday, Jenkins came off the bench for a second straight game. The 25-year-old was productive, scoring in double figures for a fourth consecutive contest while bouncing back from a 1-for-6 shooting performance from downtown in the front end of this back-to-back set. He also tallied a season-high mark in steals.