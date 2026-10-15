Jenkins finished with six points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 128-106 preseason win over Minnesota.

After scoring 12 points in 18 minutes as a starter Saturday, Jenkins had a quieter scoring outing in a reserve role Wednesday. The St. John's product emerged as a key role player last season, averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 20.2 minutes across 72 regular-season appearances (19 starts). Heading into the 2026-27 campaign, Jenkins is positioned to serve as the primary backup to star point guard Cade Cunningham.