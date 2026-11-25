Jenkins registered 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-86 win over the Magic.

Jenkins handled lead-guard duties with Cade Cunningham (knee) sidelined, and the former delivered with his first double-double of the 2026-27 season. The 10 dimes were also a game and season high for Jenkins, and he also managed to swipe his fifth steal over his last three outings. As long as he's starting, Jenkins should continue to provide solid fantasy contributions across the board, outside of blocks.