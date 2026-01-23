Jenkins is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Cade Cunningham is overcoming an illness and ready to retake his place in the first unit Friday. Jenkins has averaged 9.5 points, 5.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 19.3 minutes per contest over his last six games off the bench.