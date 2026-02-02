Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Scores 18 in 20 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenkins had 18 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes during Sunday's 130-77 win over Brooklyn.
Jenkins finished with his second-best scoring night of the calendar year against Brooklyn in a monster blowout victory. He needed only nine field goal attempts to notch 18 points in a highly efficient effort. It's hard for Jenkins to consistently deliver these kinds of nights given Detroit's depth, but he is certainly capable of filling it up at a high level on occasion.
